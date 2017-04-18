

As marijuana inches its way toward legalization in Canada, Quebec’s automobile insurance board the SAAQ is launching an awareness campaign on the effects of cannabis while driving.



Launched Tuesday, the campaign is putting an emphasis on 18 to 24-year-old drivers. It will run until May 14, mainly on French-language television stations and on various digital platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Spotify. It will also run on English radio stations.

Cannabis most certainly produces effects that impair the ability to drive, said Quebec Transport Minister Laurent Lessard.

Between 2011 and 2015, 18 per cent of drivers who died on Quebec roads had cannabis in their blood. Among drivers 16 to 24 who suffered fatal car crashes, that number spiked to 30 per cent.



Several studies show that drug use affects the cognitive and motor functions required to drive safely, said SAAQ President and CEO Nathalie Tremblay



Driving impaired by drugs is a criminal offence, with penalties that can include fines, loss of driver's licence and jail time.



Marijuana is set to be legalized in Canada by July 1, 2018.



