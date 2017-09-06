

CTV Montreal





About 23,000 people in Quebec who receive government automobile insurance board indemnities will have to wait a few extra days for their payments.



Officials at the SAAQ confirm that a technical issue has caused a delay in direct deposits of bi-weekly payments for these recipients.



The problem has now been corrected.



The SAAQ said it is in contact with clients to let them know about the delay, adding that if anyone is adversely affected by the wait, they should contact their SAAQ compensation agent directly.