SAAQ indemnity payouts delayed for two days due to computer glitch
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 11:28AM EDT
About 23,000 people in Quebec who receive government automobile insurance board indemnities will have to wait a few extra days for their payments.
Officials at the SAAQ confirm that a technical issue has caused a delay in direct deposits of bi-weekly payments for these recipients.
The problem has now been corrected.
The SAAQ said it is in contact with clients to let them know about the delay, adding that if anyone is adversely affected by the wait, they should contact their SAAQ compensation agent directly.
Latest Montreal News
- Bank of Canada raises overnight rate to 1 per cent
- Suspect in murder of Montreal woman arrested in Vancouver
- Slow start to trial for young man accused of stabbing supermarket cashier
- Man injured, woman arrested after hit and run in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
- New sculpture erected as part of Bonaventure gateway redesign