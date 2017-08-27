Runner, 30, dies following Quebec City marathon
Marathon SSQ in Quebec City
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, August 27, 2017 4:57PM EDT
A 30-year-old man has died after running in the Marathon SSQ in Quebec City on Sunday.
Maxime Pouliot Rochefort was participating in the half-marathon when he required medical attention around 2 km from the finish line.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died Sunday afternoon.
