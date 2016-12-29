

CTV Montreal





The town of Mount Royal’s rugby team is mourning the loss of its clubhouse after the heritage building on Cote De Liesse Rd. was destroyed in a fire on Christmas morning.

Team spokesperson Scott Fennell said the team is devastated by the loss of Scobie Hall and is unable to put a price tag on its loss.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a sense of that yet,” he said. “What really matters is what was contained in the house, where the memories of the people dear to us, as well as people who have passed away are immortalized on the walls of Scobie Hall.”

Fennell called the hall the home of Quebec rugby, a drinking hole where thousands of players have met to celebrate victories and commiserate losses over the last 61 years.

The cause of the fire remains unknown but the club said it has plans to rebuild, though it’s unlikely to be ready for the next season.

Fennell said the club was fortunately insured and offers have been pouring in to help the cause.

“It’s not just team players that are here day in and day out,” he said. “It’s people that have come here once or twice that enjoy the comradery of the place, that have said ‘I will pitch in and lend a helping hand and do whatever I can to restore this place to its former glory.’”