Luckily no one was injured as a rooftop collapsed early Friday morning under the weight of nearly 50 centimetres of snow.

Officials rushed to the vacant commercial building at the corner of Laurier Ave. and Esplanade Ave. after the roof gave in around 3 a.m.

The building and surrounding area was quickly secured. Firefighters say there is no danger to buildings next to the structure or for people passing by.

A security perimeter has been put in place around the building at 147 Laurier Ave., and could affect traffic in the area Friday morning.

Engineers are at the scene and will evaluate the building over the course of the day to determine whether or not it must be demolished.

The building has been abandoned for several years.