

CTV Montreal





The roof of an abandoned Griffintown building collapsed on Sunday morning, the second time a structure has been compromised by accumulated snow in less than a week.

The building, located near the corner of Wellington and Ann, was empty at the time and there were no injuries. Firefighters said heavy, wet snow likely proved too much for the roof to bear.

On Thursday, a Laurier building suffered severe damage due to the weight of the snow on its roof.