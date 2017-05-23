Roger Moore dies at age 89
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 9:39AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 23, 2017 12:50PM EDT
Sir Roger Moore has died.
The actor who rose to fame with his portrayal of The Saint, and later as the super suave version of James Bond, died Tuesday in Switzerland.
Moore's children issued a statement saying their father was proudest of his accomplishments in TV and film, and for his work with Unicef.
His last public appearance was in London last year, appearing at the Royal Festival Hall.
Moore died following a recent diagnosis of cancer.
A private funeral service will take place in Monaco.
Moore was 89 years old.
With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg— Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017
