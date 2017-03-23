

CTV Montreal





Children are getting into fights at the Claude Robillard Arena, and the girls are showing off a lot of power.

Students -- some as young as six years old -- are competing to found out whose machine is supreme at handling a variety of tasks, including picking up balls and carrying gears.

The teenagers have to build their robots from scratch, while the younger students use Lego-based devices as a base.

But no matter the team, everyone is creative and co-operative.

"I like this and I like sports so it's like the same thing but here you're closer with the team," said Irrum Mughal.

The LaSalle Community Comprehensive High School student has been staying late at school every day, along with the rest of her team, for the past six weeks.

"Oh my gosh, I think I stay there until 11:30 everyday. Monday to Friday. Schoolwork yeah, robotics is what I like to do," she said.

Close to 1,500 students from Canada, the U.S., France and Morocco are competing this week in Montreal.

Mariko McMurty, from the New Jersey team that won last year, said it's all about problem-solving.

"It has its challenges like anything else. We'll come across issues all the time but that's one of the fun parts, we're able to solve those issues," said McMurty.

And don't think that robotics is just for the boys: girls of all ages are at the centre of the action.

"When I see other teams that are mostly guys I'm like really? I'm a little confused because our team is overwhelmingly girls," said Mughal.

Inderjit Kaur Povar said she enjoys being on a team with her brother, and getting a chance to wrench with her father.

"My dad is a mechanic so I got to help him with drills and stuff which was fun because you don't usually see girls so that so for me it was interesting to do that with my brother," said Povar.

The goal of the event organizers is to inspire all students to work on math, science, and technological skills.