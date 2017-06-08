

CTV Montreal





Robert Libman is considering a return to politics.

CTV News has learned that Libman might run once again to become the mayor of Cote Saint Luc, a post he held from 1998 until 2005.

He has been attending council meetings and has been speaking to councillors to see if he can get their support.

Mitchell Brownstein was acclaimed as mayor of the city in 2016.

Libman was a founding member of the Equality Party in 1988 and served one term as an MNA.

In 2015 he was the Conservative party candidate for the riding of Mount Royal, with the seat being won by Anthony Housefather -- who became mayor of Cote Saint Luc in 2005..