

CTV Montreal





The major bottleneck in Montreal on the final weekend of the month will be around the Turcot Interchange as Route 136 will once again be closed.

The connections from the Decarie Expressway and Highway 20 to the main route downtown will close at midnight Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday August 28.

Crews are installing pylons to support the roadway as Route 136 is shifted closer to the embankment.

Route 138

The connection from the Mercier Bridge/Route 138 to Highway 20 east will also be closed this weekend.

That closure will last from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

In-town closures

Several streets within city limits are closed for much of the weekend

Mont Royal Ave. was closed between St. Laurent Blvd. and Fullum St. early Thursday, as was Saint Hubert St. between Marie-Anne St. and Gilford St.

They will reopen once the RU festival finishes around 10 p.m. Sunday Aug. 27.

In Griffintown, Westbound Williams St. closes at 10 p.m Friday between Duke and Nazareth St. It will reopen at 10 p.m. Sunday.