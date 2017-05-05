

CTV Montreal





Water levels in Rigaud rose 10 cm Friday morning, which is a bit more than the five to seven cm mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr. was expecting earlier this week.

On Wednesday he said a rise of that much would cause water to start coming in basement windows.

The water will only get higher over the next few days as up to 60 mm of rain is expected to fall.

About 460 homes are in the area that was already being monitored for flooding, but with the water rising to this level other areas are seeing floods as well.

The Red Cross is providing shelter for about 110 people, while others who have evacuated their homes are staying with friends and family.

People who are staying at home said they have been getting the help they need, although after weeks of rain and monitoring water levels people are growing tired.

"It's a little bit scary, you know, even though everything is safe," said a woman named Guylaine. "Still you know, I don't know what to expect really."

She said that people who live in low-lying areas and are at home have moved everything to higher ground and upper floors, and continue to check on pumps and to build up walls wherever possible.

Other municipalities are providing assistance as well.

Overnight St. Jean sur Richelieu delivered 20,000 sandbags that it has been storing in the event of flooding, but has not yet needed.