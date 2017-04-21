

CTV Montreal





Many areas around Montreal are on flood watch even without much rain in the forecast.

Denise Petrauskas lives on the waterfront in Ste. Anne de Bellevue, an area that has been intensely monitored for several weeks.

She has placed sandbags around the garage and stacked up furniture, but water continues to find its way inside.

"We have three pumps going now, my husband put another one yesterday," said Petrauskas.

Her home was last flooded two decades ago after the 1998 ice storm.

"We've lived here for 22 years and it's just the third time we've had a problem in 22 years," she said.

It's likely she will have more problems over the next week, with officials expecting the water levels will continue to rise.

In Laval, many longtime residents say they've never seen the water so high.

"I've never actually seen it like this and we've been here 40 years," said Patricia Eaves.

She lives on Ile Bigras, next to Laval.

While no residents have been forced to evacuate their homes yet, she is concerned about the sole bridge connected to the island.

"It's just the bridge that I'm worried about. The main bridge. They put supports undernearth last year, and we just hope they're strong," said Eaves.

Part of Mille Iles Blvd. at the eastern tip of Laval is flooded, and everyone living near the waterline is keeping a close eye on the water level.

"I saw a fish this morning over there," said Joceline Menard while pointing to the street in front of her hous.

"Yesterday we had some ducks, so it's like a river."

Flooding in Montreal

In Montreal, Ile-Bizard, neighbouring Ile-Mercier and Pierrefonds have also reported flooding, while Ahuntsic-Cartierville is on high alert.

Sandbags are being made available to residents and can be obtained by calling 311.

The city of Montreal offers these tips for people living in zones on flood alert:

Before

• Prepare an emergency kit for you and your family containing basic items to be self-sufficient for 72 hours.

• Move all objects that can be moved from the basement.

During

• Stay informed of the situation.

• Follow emergency responder instructions.

• Leave your home if the water level compels you or if the authorities ask you to do so.

• Take your survival kit with you, including warm clothes and raincoats as well as everyone’s identity papers.

• Avoid driving in a flooded area.

After

• Have the electrical installation and heaters checked by specialists.

• Ensure your water is safe to drink.

• Wait at least ten days before consuming water from a well.

• Clean contaminated rooms.

• Discard all food and medicines that have been affected by contaminated water