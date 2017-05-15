

CTV Montreal





Residents in the flooded areas of Rigaud are finally being allowed home after a mandatory evacuation order was issued last week for the area closest to the Ottawa River.

Firefighters went through the wet zone on Monday, and will return Tuesday to see which houses are safe to enter, and which should still be avoided.

However some residents are not abiding by the rules and regulations.

"I've been back and forth probably four or five times a day just keeping an eye on things," said Jonathan Piening as he visited his parents' home.

The home on De L'Anse Rd. is still inaccessible by road, but the water has now receded far enough from the building for the damage to be evaluated

"Complete floors, sub floors, deck, heating system, probably foundation. There's quite a lot," said Piening.

The house, built in the 1920s, will need substantial work, work that Sandra Piening said she will struggle to afford.

"It's all well and good to say yes, you're covered for this and covered for that. You still lost a big investment," she said.

At a meeting in Rigaud on Monday to learn how the province is going to compensate people for flood damage, Sandra Piening was one of many disappointed residents.

"Our garage will probably have to be rebuilt. Who's going to pay for that? I'm on a limited income I cannot afford to pay for that."

Aiden O'Brien was more blunt.

"This is a joke. I've been out in a hotel for three days. All the research I did in three days I have here," said O'Brien.

He is still fuming, saying he asked for help in early April to no avail.

"I was heartbroken when they told me to leave my house. They took my heart, ripped it right out," said O'Brien.

He still has not been allowed to return home, and doesn't know when his property will be accessible.

Robert Zienka was at the meeting, only to discover he probably will get nothing for his damaged building.

"My property is considered as a secondary residence so I don't get nothing which I think is not very fair, because I pay my taxes," Zienka said.

He took the forms anyway, knowing the Premier has discussed changing how much compensation will be offered.

The only certainty for many is knowing that rebuilding will take months, if not years.

"Everybody is going to be so busy, because so many people have so much damage that its going to take longer than 12 months. Much, much longer," said Piening.