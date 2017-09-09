Revs keep playoff hopes alive with 1-0 win over Impact
New England Revolution forward Teal Bunbury (10),heads the ball away from Montreal Impact midfielder Adrian Arregui (14) during the first half of their MLS soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Revolution defeated the Impact 1-0. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, September 9, 2017 10:49PM EDT
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Lee Nguyen scored in the 68th minute and the New England Revolution beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Saturday night.
Nguyen took Teal Bunbury's pass about 30 yards out, slid past a pair of defenders and finished with a low hard shot for his ninth goal of the season.
The Revs (10-12-5) moved a point behind the Impact (10-11-6) and Atlanta United, who are tied for the sixth and final playoff spot. New England will play at Atlanta on Wednesday night.
Montreal and New England each have seven remaining games, while expansion Atlanta has 10 left to play.
Latest Montreal News
- Revs keep playoff hopes alive with 1-0 win over Impact
- PQ vote in favour of Lisee in Saturday confidence vote
- As Irma approaches, workers race to secure Florida's toxic waste sites
- Public daycare workers in Laval, Montreal vote for strike mandate
- McGill student establishes bursary for fellow foster children