

The Associated Press





FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Lee Nguyen scored in the 68th minute and the New England Revolution beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Saturday night.

Nguyen took Teal Bunbury's pass about 30 yards out, slid past a pair of defenders and finished with a low hard shot for his ninth goal of the season.

The Revs (10-12-5) moved a point behind the Impact (10-11-6) and Atlanta United, who are tied for the sixth and final playoff spot. New England will play at Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Montreal and New England each have seven remaining games, while expansion Atlanta has 10 left to play.