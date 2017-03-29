

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A group of investors that wants to bring professional baseball to Montreal said the only thing they are waiting for is a call from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The Major League Baseball Commissioner had previously established requirements for returning a team to Montreal: a solid financial package, government support, a site and plans for a stadium.

All of these conditions have now been met by the group, a source told the Canadian Press.

Thus, the money is there, the support of two of the three levels of government is acquired, the group has a few sites and no fewer than five stadium plans will serve as the foundation for the project.

The group is so ready that this source says that if MLB should contact them in the coming days, weeks, or months for whatever reason, the project can be set in motion.

Last year, Stephen Bronfman and Mitch Garber publicly unveiled their commitment to this project. Bronfman said that it was too early to begin the financial arrangement. Twelve months later, it seems that it is now done.

Bronfman and Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre co-signed a letter to the 30 MLB teams and Commissioner Manfred in the fall of 2015 to show Montreal's interest in finding place for Montreal in the select group.

Last year Commissioner Manfred admitted that he would like to expand the league to 32 clubs, to facilitate the making of the league's schedule. But he also indicated that before thinking of an expansion, it was necessary to first ratify a new collective agreement with the Association of Players - which was done last December - and that the stadium situation in Oakland And Tampa Bay had to be settled.

In Tampa Bay, Rays majority owner Stuart Sternberg said last week that he had to give up his two favorite sites since they are not available and that the search for a possible new site, which he hoped to be completed by August, will not be completed before the end of the year.

In Oakland, the NFL Raiders have just announced their departure to Las Vegas, leaving the old Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, also home to the Athletics. They pledged to stay in Oakland, provided they get a new stadium.