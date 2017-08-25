

CTV Montreal





The ambulance technicians’ union is calling the response time unacceptable after a report that a Terrebonne teen died after waiting 24 minutes for an ambulance.

CJAD 800 reports that a 16-year-old boy died this week after going into cardiorespiratory arrest.

The 911 call was listed as a priority call when it came in at 5:30 on Monday, but the local ambulance technicians' union said their ambulances weren't available.

In an interview with CJAD, the head of the paramedics union for the Laurentians-Lanaudière region suggested that there is a chronic lack of resources in the region.

"Paramedics from Repentigny had to take the call," said the Yan Bonhomme. "It took 24 minutes to take the call" – more than double the recommended response time.

Bonhomme questions whether the teen’s death could have been prevented if there were more trucks on the road.

Bonhomme told CJAD that he's been lobbying the health ministry for years for more ambulances, a matter that he said is especially important considering the population is growing and aging.

"What happened on Monday was that the elastic, already stretched to the maximum, broke," he said.