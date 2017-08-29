Residents rescued from fire in Rosemont-Petite-Patrie apartment building
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 7:31AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 29, 2017 9:24AM EDT
The residents of eight apartments were forced out of their homes in the early hours of Tuesday morning after flames ripped through an apartment in Rosemont-Petite-Patrie.
Firefighters were called at 12:50 a.m. to respond to a fire on Bourbonniere Ave. near Mont-Royal Ave.
Despite being on scene within five minutes, they say the flames, which originated in the living room of a second floor apartment, were bursting through an exterior patio door when responders arrived.
Residents of the three-storey unit were forced to evacuate their homes. Those on the third floor were still inside their apartment, but firefighters managed to successfully get them out.
They say in a sense, they were ‘lucky’ because the open patio door meant the smoke were venting outside the building, which helped in the rescue efforts.
One woman was treated for smoke inhalation, but will recover.
The apartment where the fire originated is a total loss, and the occupant didn’t have insurance. The rest of the building has extensive smoke and water damage, and is currently without electricity.
The residents of the eight apartments were taken into the care of the Red Cross.
