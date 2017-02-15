

CTV Montreal





The Montreal police are warning drivers to be careful out there on the roads.

Heavy snow fall is causing reduced visibility this morning. The snow will continue at varying rates all day through the evening for totals of 10 to 15 centimetres.

Police are asking drivers to slow down, keep a safe distance and take your time if you have to drive somewhere.

The STM is warning that due to the poor weather conditions, public transit users should expect delays in bus service.

Officials for the Jacques-Cartier Bridge are also advising of slowdowns to be expected as salt spreading is in progress.

Temperatures should remain comfortable with a high of 0 degrees Celsius.