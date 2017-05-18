

The Canadian Red Cross will distribute $4 million collected for flood relief to those hit hard by the natural disaster, more than half of the money collected to date.

The organization released a statement Thursday saying the amount includes $3 million to be granted to more than 5,200 families in Quebec and $1 million to about 1,600 families in Ontario.

As of the beginning of next week, eligible families registered with the Red Cross will begin receiving $600 by wire transfer.

In order to qualify, flood victims must register with the Red Cross, even if they have already received aid during the floods.

Recovery assistance will be provided based on the specific needs of the families most affected. Needs may include longer-term temporary accommodation, food, clothing or basic home repairs.



