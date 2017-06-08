

CTV Montreal





The Red Cross raised more than $7.6 million from people in Quebec to help out victims of the spring floods.

The agency distributed $600 to 5,282 families affected by the flooding, and some families will be getting more.

During the flooding thousands of families were put up in hotels, and 330 families, mostly in Montreal and the Gatineau are still living there.

The Red Cross is still collecting aid for those affected by the flooding, and the federal government is expected to contribute an additional million dollars.

Homeowners and tenants are also eligible for help from the provincial government, which will give households up to $200,000 to help rebuild.