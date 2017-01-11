

CTV Montreal





Adonis shoppers take note: A recall has been issued on several prepared food products sold by Groupe Adonis because they may contain undeclared trace amounts of sesame seeds, mustard, soy, gluten or sulphites.



Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food issued a statement Wednesday warning shoppers to be aware of 36 products purchased before Jan. 10 at Adonis grocery stores in Laval, Brossard and Montreal.



The products should not be eaten by anyone allergic to sesame seeds or mustard or suffer from gluten, soy or sulphite intolerance.



The items can be returned to the store where they were purchased for a refund.



No illnesses have been reported so far.



Going forward, all products will contain a detailed description of the allergens on the products.



Click here for the full list of recalled Adonis products.