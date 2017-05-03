

CTV Montreal





There's a recall for large bottles of gin that are incorrectly labelled.

1.14-litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire Gin have an alcohol content of 77 percent, but the bottle says it's only 40 percent.

The bottles were distributed in Ontario and the LCBO has removed the product from its stores shelves.

The Crown corporation says the recall was initiated after an investigation by its quality assurance team found the error.

Customers and licensees are advised to return the recalled product to any LCBO store for a full refund.

There's a possibility the mislabelled gin was distributed in other provinces.