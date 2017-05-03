

CTV Montreal





There's a recall for large bottles of gin this has a high alcohol content.



According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the recall was initiated after it was discovered during production that one batch of the 1.14 Litre bottles has an alcohol content by volume of 77 per cent -- not the 40 per cent it should be.

The bottles were distributed in Ontario and the LCBO has removed the product from its stores shelves. The Crown corporation says the recall was initiated after an investigation by its quality assurance team found the error.

Other provincial liquor boards were quick to follow suit.

The SAQ announced its recall early Wednesday afternoon, saying it affected Lot L16304, which is the number printed on the bottom of the bottle.

The bottles in question were also sold in British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Saskatchewan.

Anyone with a recalled bottle can return it to the store for a refund.