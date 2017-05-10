

With water levels beginning their slow retreat from land in and around Montreal, people whose homes were flooding are beginning to clean up and plan how to rebuild.

Many will be eligible for financial assistance from the provincial government and Premier Philippe Couillard has said he is considering increasing the amount of money available to each household.

People like Claude Roy, who has rebuilt a home damaged by flooding, warn it can be a long process.

Six years ago Roy's yard became a swampy mess when the Richelieu river burst its banks.

"We had pumps, pumping 24 hours a day for at least a month. That was a hell of a mess," said Roy.

The mayor of St. Jean sur Richelieu, Michel Fecteau, said the toughest part for residents was dealing with the bureaucracy.

"They have to speed up their own process but I think they learned from 2011," said Fecteau.

He also cautioned people who think they will be able to rush back home as soon as the water begins to recede.

"Between the water going back, and back to normal life, [it was] two-to three months," said Fecteau.

Since the flooding began in Rigaud and other areas, officials from the Public Security Ministry have been holding frequent information sessions to help flood victims make claims.

The provincial disaster relief program covers up to $159,000 per home, but being reimbursed for the full amount is not easy.

Residents will need receipts for all the work done, will need to accurately identify what was damage, and will have to wait a long time for payment.

Back in 2011, contractor Alain Bernard estimated his home was going to cost between $50,000 and $60,000 to repair.

In the end he received about $13,000 from the province.

Roy's property suffered about $40,000 worth of damage. Quebec compensated him for about a third of the cost.

"Who can be satisfied with a settlement like that," said Roy. "Some of the people in this mess, they haven't been paid yet."

Rebuilding starts with throwing out

Those who are about to repair flood damage should know that flooding is likely to happen again.

Insurance companies have maps, not available to the public, of areas where flooding from rivers and lakes is likely. Most policies do not cover this type of flood damage.

But for those determined to rebuild, the first step is throwing out damaged walls, doors, floors, and a lot of personal effects.

The provincial government will pay for repairs as long as they are done by certified contractors, and there will certainly be a tremendous demand for contractors in the weeks and months to come.

Kyle Lesser is a contractor in Two Mountains, and he is giving many people advice about how to hire someone.

First piece of advice: many contractors make promises they have no intention of keeping.

"There's a lot of guys who will say they'll do stuff and then when it's finished the job is not what they said it would be," said Lesser.

When it comes to working on flooded homes, when demand is going to balloon, many people will do the bare minimum amount of work -- and sometimes less than that if they think they can get away with it.

"Not enough anti-microbial for mould. People will come, they spray a few spots, they'll do the work 50 percent. You really need to gut everything. Everything needs to be sprayed thoroughly," said Lesser.

He recommends getting references from any contractor you plan to hire, and checking up on those references: many contractors seem great in person, but people who have hired them before will warn others about their shoddy work, or terrible work practices.

Lesser said any contractor should have an RBQ number and be able to provide photos of work they have done as well.

His final piece of advice is to search for a contractor now and be prepared to wait: good contractors are hard to find and they are always busy.