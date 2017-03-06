RCMP officer dead in crash with tractor near U.S. border
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 10:52PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 7, 2017 7:20AM EST
An RCMP officer is dead after a collision with a farm tractor on Monday night in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, near the U.S. border.
The crash took place on Route 202 at 6:20 p.m. as the officer was heading west to help colleagues.
The identity and age of the officer has not been made public.
The tractor driver, riding alone on the road, was taken to hospital but police said his life is not in danger.
Surete du Quebec officers from the major crimes unit are investigating.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Nadeau-Dubois will run in David's former riding: reports
- RCMP officer dead in crash with tractor near U.S. border
- Gold Star father's Toronto speech cancelled as travel rights are 'reviewed': organizer
- Denied entry: Canadian citizen from LaSalle told she needed visa at U.S. border
- Fatal hospital mix-up leaves toddler's parents searching for answers