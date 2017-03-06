

The Canadian Press





An RCMP officer is dead after a collision with a farm tractor on Monday night in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, near the U.S. border.

The crash took place on Route 202 at 6:20 p.m. as the officer was heading west to help colleagues.

The identity and age of the officer has not been made public.



The tractor driver, riding alone on the road, was taken to hospital but police said his life is not in danger.

Surete du Quebec officers from the major crimes unit are investigating.