RCMP officer critical injured in crash with tractor near U.S. border
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 10:52PM EST
An RCMP officer is in critical condition after a collision with a farm tractor on Monday night in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, near the U.S. border.
The crash took place on Route 202 as the officer was heading west to help colleagues.
The tractor driver, riding alone on the road, suffered minor injuries.
Surete du Quebec officers from the major crimes unit are investigating.
