A man who crossed illegally into Canada with 24 handguns is expected to appear in court today, facing several firearms-related charges.

Earlier this week, RCMP officers arrested Thanh Viet Pham, a 36-year-old man from Toronto who had crossed illegally into Canada near the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border.

American border authorities notified their Canadian counterparts of a suspicious male who was observed walking towards Canada.

Pham had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and was apprehended by RCMP first responders after attempting to flee. He is known to police for weapons and drug-related offences.

Upon his arrest, RCMP officers discovered that Pham was carrying a bag containing 24 handguns of different calibers – ten of them loaded. Another handgun was found in the snow, where Pham dropped it during the pursuit.

He will appear in court in St-Jean-Sur- Richelieu. If convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison.