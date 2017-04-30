

The Canadian Press





If April showers bring May flowers, the coming month should be particularly full of bouquets in Quebec.

Montreal was especially wet during this past month, receiving 147 millimeters of precipitation so far. The record, set 75-years-ago, is 159 millimeters. With more rain on the forecast for Sunday, it’s expected that this month will set a new record.

Since Jan. 1, a record 284 millimeters of rain have fallen on Montreal.