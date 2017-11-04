

The Canadian Press





With heavy rainfall forecasted for Sunday and Monday, authorities will be monitoring the water levels of several of Quebec’s rivers.

Roughly 40 millimeters of rain are expected, as well as heavy winds, which could cause some flooding.

On Friday, the Montmorency River overflowed, causing floods in the Beauport area of Quebec City. Roughly 15 residences had to be evacated.

The St. Charles, Yellow and Huron rivers are also under close observation.