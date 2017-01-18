

CTV Montreal





Police say a drug trafficking network was dismantled in the Montérégie Wednesday morning.



Some 50 police officers from Richelieu-Saint-Laurent and the Sûreté du Québec conducted five raids, resulting in six arrests in the Contrecoeur region, said Chief Inspector Yanic Parent of the Richelieu police.



Police say they began investigating the operation in the fall and that the network controlled drug trafficking in the region.



The four men and two women arrested are likely to be charged with drug trafficking, said Parent, but could also face more charges as the investigation continues.



Parent said it is too soon to say what types of drugs were seized and whether any weapons or money were also seized.



