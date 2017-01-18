Raid breaks up drug trafficking ring in the Monteregie
Richelieu Saint-Laurent police were behind a drug trafficking bust in Contrecoeur Wednesday (photo: CTV Montreal / Jean-Luc Boulch)
file photo: Robert Carrier/CTV Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 7:37AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 11:03AM EST
Police say a drug trafficking network was dismantled in the Montérégie Wednesday morning.
Some 50 police officers from Richelieu-Saint-Laurent and the Sûreté du Québec conducted five raids, resulting in six arrests in the Contrecoeur region, said Chief Inspector Yanic Parent of the Richelieu police.
Police say they began investigating the operation in the fall and that the network controlled drug trafficking in the region.
The four men and two women arrested are likely to be charged with drug trafficking, said Parent, but could also face more charges as the investigation continues.
Parent said it is too soon to say what types of drugs were seized and whether any weapons or money were also seized.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- Dogs found tortured and killed: SQ seeks those responsible 2
- PM fields questions from Quebecers - seulement en francais 2
- Montreal owner of Mexico bar linked to organized crime figures: report 10
- Walk this way: Montreal adding more pedestrian-only streets 1
- Conservative leadership candidates do their best to debate in French 6
- Exclusive: Multiple private clinics closing in ten days 1
- Raid breaks up drug trafficking ring in the Monteregie
- Elder abuse bill not as tough as animal abuse laws, says advocate 3
- Laval police seeks victims of alleged crooked moneylenders 1
- 64-year-old Quebec man arrested on child porn charges
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States