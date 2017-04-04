

CTV Montreal





Radio-Canada has retracted a story claiming the head of the Sureté du Quebec left the country on vacation in the wake of the Highway 13 debacle.

The original report, which aired on Tuesday, said that Martin Prud'homme left Quebec for Barbados the morning of March 15, the day after a blizzard hit Quebec.

About 300 people were trapped on Highway 13 during the storm, and the public broadcaster says Prud'homme was getting ready to leave on vacation while one of his subordinates was on vacation, and a second was attending a retirement party.

But Prud'homme says Radio-Canada has it wrong - Prud'homme said not only was he in Montreal the entire week after the storm, he has never been to Barbados.



“Since the 14th there's been one boss and that's me. I was here in Quebec from the 14th to the 21st,” he told CTV Montreal.

"On the 15th, I was working. I suspended an officer, I worked all week," he said. "On Sunday, the 19th, I came back again to suspend a second officer. Contrary to what's been said, there is no question I wasn't on vacation."

He said he was at a meeting in Laval with other police directors that morning and returned to his office in the afternoon.



Until now, the Sûreté du Québec hasn't divulged where Prud'homme was on the night of March 14 when some 300 cars and drivers were stranded overnight on Highway 13.



On Wednesday, Prud’homme was much more clear.



“I was here at work. I hardly slept, I have nothing to hide, and if I leave on vacation, I have to get permission, I have to advise people, I have to advise the (public security) minister. So it's known,” he said.

The trucks weren't cleared until many hours later on the morning of March 15, despite numerous 911 calls from drivers, who had no access to food or washrooms.

Prud'homme said that that night, he, too, had been stuck in traffic caused by the snow.



Prud’homme also denied an allegation his second-in-command was attending a colleague’s retirement party on the night of the storm.



“He did not have a retirement the evening of the 14th, that famous party I've been hearing about is tomorrow,” he said.



Radio-Canada issued an apology and retracted the story, and journalist Isabelle Richer apologized to the SQ and its top brass.

Two SQ officers were suspended from active duty in the days after the storm, as was a Transport Quebec official.

One of the officers, Captain Michel Lapointe, also works as a realtor and was at a notary's office the night of the storm when he was supposed to be on duty.

There are two investigations underway into what happened on Highway 13 the night of March 14, and why hundreds of drivers were stranded.