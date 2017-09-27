

CTV Montreal





Heavy rain and strong winds brought down temperatures and the occasional tree across Quebec on Wednesday afternoon.

Thunderstorm warnings -- even tornado watches -- were issued for multiple areas as the band of fast-moving precipitation moved from Ontario to the east.

A tree came down on Ste. Catherine St. near Alexandre De Seve St. around 5:30 p.m., where earlier in the day work crews had been pulling down decorative balls that were strung across the street all summer.

Meteorologists warned that wind gusts could reach 90 km/h, but also said the storm would be very brief.

In the storm's wake, temperatures -- which had been reaching highs of 30 C for the past week -- will return to seasonal norms.

Thursday's forecast is for a high of 16 C, with dry, sunny skies predicted through Monday.