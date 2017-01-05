

CTV Montreal





A daycare in LaSalle is fielding questions from police and the Quebec Families Ministry after a video surfaced showing an educator abusing some of the children in her care.

The educator at Les Canaries 2 daycare was fired but now there are new questions about what transpired.

The incident, which took place, was followed by a disciplinary hearing that led to the woman’s termination of employment.

Now, due to media reports, the police and government are investigating.

In the video, that educator is seen forcefully pushing the heads of two students into their desk a total of three times.

Her class included eight children ages four and five.

Meanwhile, children are literally running circles around her.

Christopher Pattichis of Les Canaries 2 daycare said when educators are stressed they should call in a colleague to help out. He said he was shocked that this woman in particular acted this way

“She was always a soft-spoken person,” he said. “She was always a calm person. She was not an aggressive person in the almost six years she worked for us. When I saw the footage I couldn't believe what I was seeing and not for the fact of the action itself, which is unacceptable and is deplorable, but add to the fact that I know this lady.”

So far no parent has filed a complaint against the former educator

Police saw the video Thursday and must consult with youth protection and the prosecutor's office before and if any charges might be laid.