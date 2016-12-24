

The Canadian Press





With the arrival of flu season, Quebec’s director of public health is urging Quebecers to get vaccinated.

Horacio Arruda said that even though the vaccine’s effectiveness is not absolute, it is the best protection against the virus.

Peak season for the virus is usually during the holiday season or shortly thereafter.

“This is the period where people gather, it’s also the period when respiratory viruses circulate,” said Arruda, adding that gastroenteritis is far from the ideal gift.

Arruda cautioned people to wash their hands frequently and to cough or sneeze into their elbows.

“For people aged 60 and over, people who have chronic illnesses, children aged six months to two-years-old, pregnant women who are about to give birth and people who take care of these people, it’s recommended to be vaccinated for influenza,” he said.

He emphasized that the vaccine is available for free to those deemed to be vulnerable and encouraged Quebecers to get it quickly as it can take two weeks to become fully effective.

The 811 telephone healthline will be available during the holidays 24 hours a day and seven days a week.