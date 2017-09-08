

CTV Montreal





Residents of Barbuda, St. Martin, Anguila and other Caribbean islands are preparing to be hit by the second hurricane in a week.

Late Friday Hurricane José developed into a category 4 storm that is expected to sweep north of those islands and then sit near Bermuda.

And after days without power, and see hundreds of buildings destroyed, people on the islands are beginning to loot whatever they can find.

Canadian Ken Reynolds was sailing through the Caribbean when he was forced to dock in St. Maarten before Hurricane Irma struck because he needed a part for his boat.

He has been staying in a hotel ever since, and said on Friday that it's dangerous to be outside.

"There's debris all over the ground. Hotels, restaurants are destroyed. There's looting and rioting on the French side. The French Army is afraid of the gangs on the French side and they're not stopping them, and we're being protected by the Dutch Army," said Reynolds.

The damage to the island is astounding. 95 percent of buildings are damaged and most of the 80,000 residents are homeless.

There is now electricity, no drinking water, and people are being forced to grab whatever they can.

A Canadian Navy frigate, HMCS St. John's, is en route to the Caribbean to assist if needed.

Global Affairs Canada has advised Canadians who are stranded in the Caribbean to take care and listen to the advice of local authorities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that people in the Caribbean -- or in the path of Hurricane Irma -- should try to stay safe.

"Canadians affected, because we know there are lots of people vacationing down south, should be connecting with consular services, connecting with the government of Canada for advice. Obviously evacutions are a challenge right now while the weather is difficult, while they're still rebuilding some of the infrastructure, cleaning some of the airports, but we're very very aware of Canadians who are in difficulty and we encourage everyone to stay safe," said Trudeau.

Hurricane Irma has regained strength and on Friday evening had returned to being a Category 5 storm, with windspeeds of 250 km/h.

It is expected to reach the Florida Keys on Sunday, and the most likely path is over Florida's west coast -- although the storm is wider than the entire state.

Officials are advising everyone in the storm's path the evacuate if at all possible.

Nick and Poppy Charalambous were ordered to leave their Deerfield Beach hotel on Thursday, and so drove more than three hours to Orlando to get a flight home.

"We're lucky, it happened at the tail end of our vacation so we got to enjoy the most time there," said Poppy.

"We feel for the Floridians that are going to go through Hurricane Irma in the next couple of days. I hope they stay safe and it doesn't do too much damage," said Nick.

Benjamin Gormley's parents couldn't get a flight out and so are driving back to the maritimes.

"My parents were supposed to come home [Friday] and they received a text message [Thursday] saying that their airline had stopped servicing Orlando altogether," he said.

A number of airlines sent extra flights to Florida in advance of Irma, but airports will close on Saturday as the storm approaches.

Among those staying is Richard Calet.

The ex-Quebecer owns Richard's Motel in Hollywood, between Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

"I feel the captain should be the last one leaving the boat and since the thing, the way it is, how it is right now, everybody will not be leaving," said Calet.

He and his brother have spent the past few days boarding up windows and helping patrons, who won't be going anywhere else since emergency shelters are already filling up.

"Some of my staff members that are here, they're here because theire unsafe at their own place and they think it will be the best place to be," said Calet.

"As long as there are people here, I'll be here."

It's estimated that about 150,000 Canadians live year-round in Florida, with up to half a million Canadians owning property in the state.