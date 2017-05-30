

The Canadian Press





Quebecers aren’t drinking like they used to, according to a new study.

Over the past five years, the average consumption in the province has dropped from 3.3 drinks per week to an even three, said moderation advocacy group Educ’alcool.

The average consumption in one sitting also dropped, from 2.5 glasses to 2.2.

There is still cause for worry – the percentage of regular drinkers who admit to consuming harmful amounts stands at 11 per cent, twice the level of five years ago.

Another six to seven per cent admit to drinking excessively on a weekly basis.

Educ’alcool attributed that rise to a “trivialization of alcohol in society and the valorization of alcohol abuse.”