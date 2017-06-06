

The Canadian Press





Seven out of 10 Quebecers planning to take a vacation this summer intend to travel farther and go away longer.



A Leger survey released Tuesday by CAA Quebec said 52 per cent of Quebecers will take their vacations within Quebec, compared to 58 per cent last year. The most visited region being Gaspésie / Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Meantime, 22 per cent of respondents plan to get on a plane for their vacation; that number was 16 per cent in 2016. Western European countries remain the most popular destinations.



Vacationers heading to the rest of Canada or the US will be similar to last year, and fewer are staying at home: only 12 per cent compared to 17 per cent for 2016.



The survey also shows that fewer people than last year are taking a week or less vacation.



The month of August remains the most popular time for vacationers; 46 per cent will be taking time off then, while about 25 per cent will be off during the two-week construction holiday.



The survey was conducted online between April 21 and 25 with 1002 Quebecers. The margin of error was set at plus or minus 3.1 per cent.