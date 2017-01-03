

CTV Montreal





A Quebec man has drowned while on vacation in Thailand.

Clinton Munkittrick, 26, died during a New Year's Eve party at Haad Rin beach on the island of Koh Phangan.

Family members have posted on Munkittrick's Facebook page that he was travelling with his brother Patrick, who will return to North Hatley on Tuesday.

Munkittrick's remains will likely be transported to Canada next week.

His family said funeral arrangements will be announced soon.