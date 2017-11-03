Quebec woman who smuggled $31M worth of cocaine into Australia sentenced to 7.5 years
Melina Roberge (left) and Isabelle Lagacé, along with Andre Tamine, are charged with smuggling 95 kg of cocaine
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 3, 2017 8:13AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, November 3, 2017 8:45AM EDT
A Quebec woman has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison in Australia for cocaine importation.
Isabelle Lagace was sentenced Friday in a Sydney courtroom.
Australian broadcaster Nine Networks reported that Lagace told the court she was taking responsibility for her actions and that they would haunt her for the rest of her life.
She also said she was angry and remorseful for getting involved in drugs.
A clerk at the New South Wales district courthouse says Lagace will be eligible for release in February 2021.
Two other Quebecers accused of importing cocaine into Australia aboard the same luxury cruise ship in 2016 have pleaded not guilty and will have their respective trials next February.
