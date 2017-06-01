

CTV Montreal





Quebec woman Miriam Lindsay narrowly escaped disaster when a suicide bomber detonated a truck in Kabul Wednesday.



Lindsay was on her way to the Canadian Embassy when the attack happened, killing 90 people and injuring more than 400.

Lindsay, who works for an NGO in Afghanistan was heading the the embassy to retrieve her passport and was just a few hundred meters away when the bomb went off.

She said that by chance, she asked her driver to stop at a shop on the way to the embassy so she could run a quick errand.



That decision saved her life, she said, because had they not stopped they would have been exactly where the bomb went off five minutes later.



Lindsay says the blast happened right after she went inside the store.



She and a security guard hid for around 20 minutes, afraid of another attack



Windows were shattered and part of the roof had fallen down inside the store.



When they went outside, she described scenes of panic and chaos.

“We looked outside, and the army was in the streets. All the street was blocked. People were coming in injured. People were fleeing the scene,” she said. “The window was broken, the shop was damaged – the whole area was damaged.”



Lindsay said she's rattled by the attack, and looking forward to returning to Quebec in a few weeks, but plans to return to Kabul to continue her work there.