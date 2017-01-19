Quebec woman jailed in the Bahamas on sexual assault charges against a minor
A Quebec woman has been in a jail cell in the Bahamas for the past two weeks, after she was accused of sexually assaulting a teenaged boy on a cruise ship, reports from the Caribbean island say.
Karine Gagné, a 23-year-old mother of three from Sainte-Gertrude-de-Bécancour, left on the cruise Jan. 1 with several co-workers.
According to reports in the the Bahamas Tribune 242, she met a 15-year-old boy in the casino at Great Sturrup Cay. The alleged incident occurred in the bathroom.
The Journal de Montreal reported that Gagné told family the boy was 6 foot 1 and had a beard, telling her mother that he consented. Gagné said she believed the boy was 18. According to Bahamian law, a 15-year-old boy cannot legally give consent to have sexual intercourse.
She appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Friday and returns to court on Feb. 3 to face the charges of sexual assault against a minor.
Gagne's mother is organizing a fundraiser to help her jailed daughter with legal costs.
Karine Gagné seen in an image posted to Facebook
