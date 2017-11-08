

CTV Montreal





One month after MNAs voted in favour of taxing Netflix and all video streaming services, Quebec's Finance Minister is taking steps to enact the policy.

The vote came after Netflix reached a deal with the federal government to avoid being taxed in exchange for a promise to spend $500 million on Canadian productions over five years.

Quebec has since sent a letter to the federal finance minister, Bill Morneau, saying it will begin imposing provincial sales taxes on video streaming services.

Carlos Leitao said it was a necessary step in order to level the playing field.

"We need to inform them of our intentions because our sales tax, the TVQ, is also harmonized with the GST. Therefore any change, even an administrative change, because that's what it will be, an administrative change, the other government needs to be informed, so that's what we are doing," said Leitao.

In the letter Leitao said it would be desirably for both governments to impose taxes, but that Quebec is willing to go it alone if necessary.

Multiple jurisdictions in the U.S. impose a tax on Netflix, inculding Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Washington.

Critics say the Netflix deal with the federal government gives that company an unfair advantage compared to other streaming services.

Quebec's tax would likely be imposed in early 2018.