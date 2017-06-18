Quebec tornado warning ends after two hours, thundershowers still to come
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, June 18, 2017 2:44PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 18, 2017 5:50PM EDT
A tornado alert released for southwestern Quebec has been lifted after two hours of tension for people throughout the province..
On their website, Environment Canada warned that residents in the Trois-Rivieres, Louiseville, Shawinigan and Berthierville-St-Gabriel areas should exercise caution as tornadoes could form in the wake of a severe thunderstorm.
The alert also warns of high winds, heavy hail and intense rain.
Stormy skies over #IlePerrot this afternoon. Thanks to Yasemin Kant for the pics. #qcstorm pic.twitter.com/lROl5wnVTA— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) June 18, 2017
A tornado watch has been issued for Gatineau, as well as Lac-aux-Sables, and Sainte-Anne-de-la-Perade in the Mauricie.
An alert that was issued for the Rawdon-Joliette area has now been lifted.
However, in other areas like Sainte-Melanie in the Lanaudiere region, thick clouds and heavy were very much present and moving swiftly.
Nuage mur près de sainte-Mélanie à 14:30. Forte cellule orageuse en présence. pic.twitter.com/8m5ED8T3zh— Hydro Météo (@Hydrometeo) June 18, 2017
Environment Canada advised those in an area with threatening weather approaching to take cover immediately.
Anyone observing a funnel cloud, swirling or flying debris or hear a roaring sound should go indoors to a room on the lowest floor and stay away from walls and windows. People in mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other free-standing or temporary shelters are advised to leave and seek shelter in a strong building.
Social media users are cautioning the public that the storm has already caused some damages in areas north of Mont-Tremblant -- including the collapse of some buildings and toppled trees.
Témoignage de dégâts à 100km N0 de #MontTremblant au passage d'une cellule avec possible rotation ��: Joé Belair #mm #meteoqc pic.twitter.com/IyK7UpDpjv— Sophie Colombani (@ASophie_MM) June 18, 2017
Severe thunderstorm alerts have also been issued for the Mont-Tremblant-St-Michel-des-Saints and Laurentian regions.
Heat warnings have also been issued for much of southern Quebec, with humidex values set to soar above 40.
