Quebec is explaining how it will spend $53 million on the island of Montreal in order to get people out of hospitals and into long-term care facilities.

Health Minister Gaetan Barrette announced $100 million funding on Dec. 7, 2016, and came out on Monday, one day before the province's finance minister delivers the provincial budget, to explain how this apparently new money will be spent.

"Many different categories of patients are sitting in hospitals in acute care beds at a time where they are not receiving active care," said Barrette.

In December Barrette announced the province would spend $100 million across Quebec to move those patients into long-term care facilities.

Now he's being precise about how that money will be spent in Montreal.

$34.5 million will go toward area hospitals, each year, in order to get people out of urgent-care beds. Barrette expects this will free up 700 beds in hospitals across the island in a variety of wards.

"Those patients, be it elderly patients, mental health patients, rehab patients and so on, should be in a different facility with different resources in order to recuperate and go back to their previous lives," said Barrette.

To that end, Quebec is budgeting $17 million to create about 350 new jobs at health boards throughout Montreal.

Montreal Centre-South CIUSSS: $6.8 million - 135 jobs

Montreal East CIUSSS: $4.6 million - 100 jobs

Montreal North CIUSSS: $3.2 million - 60 jobs

Montreal Centre-West CIUSSS: $1.4 million - 30 jobs

West Island CIUSSS: $1.4 million - 25 jobs

McGill University Health Centre: $193, 200 - 4 jobs

Emergency rooms in Montreal are frequently crowded and struggle to find places to put patients.

In many cases that is because people go to ERs when it's not necessary, and would be better off going to their family doctor -- or seeing a doctor at a CLSC or similar clinic.

The plan to create more long-term care beds is based on a pilot project that has been running in the Lower St. Lawrence CIUSSS, which saw ER wait times drop from an average of 15 hours to 7.3 hours.

Patient advocate groups say the new money is welcome, but they're hoping for a bigger investment in health care when the provincial budget is delivered on Tuesday.