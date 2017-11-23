

CTV Montreal





Kathleen Weil, the Minister responsible for English-speaking Quebecers, is about to launch a formal consultation to hear about the concerns of anglophones.

"For the first time in our history we will have civil servants dedicated to the future vitality of the English-speaking community," said Weil.

On Friday Quebec will name William Floch, a long-time civil servant and former executive director of the Townshippers' Association, as the Assistant Deputy Minister to oversee the Secretariat for Anglophones.

