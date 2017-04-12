

CTV Montreal





Quebec will introduce legislation Thursday to protect people from dangerous dogs.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said Wednesday that officials have been working on the legislation for months, but faced delays because of the strike by government lawyers and notaries.

The province had put together a working group to review regulations surrounding animals and examining which dogs are most likely to maim, injure, or kill people.

Coiteux said it will be an "act to promote the protection of persons by establishing a framework for the regulations of dogs."

The bill is not believed to include a ban on specific dog breeds, but will define a dangerous dog.

Montreal introduced its ban on pit bulls and other dangerous dogs last year after Christiane Vadnais was mauled by her neighbour's dog -- which the owner repeatedly told people was a pit bull.

The revised bylaw includes hefty fines for those who do not register their cats and dogs, and requires special permission for pit bulls and pit bull-type dogs.

About 2,000 pit bulls were registered with the city before the bylaw came into effect.

Two groups are challenging aspects of the municipal animal control bylaw in court.