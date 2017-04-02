

The Canadian Press





Several politicians attended a protest outside aerospace giant Bombardier’s Montreal headquarters on Sunday as public outrage over executive salary increases continues to mount.

Quebec Solidaire’s Amir Khadir and Manon Masse were on the scene, as was Alain Therrien of the Parti Quebecois.

On Saturday, the PQ announced it would table a motion in the National Assembly on Tuesday which would ask all Bombardier executives to forego their salary increases. The party has asked Premier Philippe Couillard to make a formal request to that effect to the company’s management.

Members of the company’s unions have also stepped forward to express their displeasure with the company’s response to the public outrage.