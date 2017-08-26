

The Canadian Press





Members of Quebec Solidaire have gathered in the Eastern Townships town of Orford for the weekend as the party holds a caucus meeting ahead of the National Assembly’s return from break.

QS’s three MNAs – Amir Khadir, Manon Masse and Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois – will lead discussions that will focus on the economy. The party members will also discuss campaign strategy in the year leading up to the 2018 provincial election.

The addition of Nadeau-Dubois last spring led to a surge in party membership, which has now stabilized at roughly 17,000 members.

Nadeau-Dubois said party leadership has taken steps to lure some notable names to run under the QS banner.