Quebec Solidaire plots campaign strategy at caucus meeting
Quebec Solidaire candidate Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois reacts after winning the provincial byelection in the Montreal riding of Gouin on Monday, May 29, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 12:56PM EDT
Members of Quebec Solidaire have gathered in the Eastern Townships town of Orford for the weekend as the party holds a caucus meeting ahead of the National Assembly’s return from break.
QS’s three MNAs – Amir Khadir, Manon Masse and Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois – will lead discussions that will focus on the economy. The party members will also discuss campaign strategy in the year leading up to the 2018 provincial election.
The addition of Nadeau-Dubois last spring led to a surge in party membership, which has now stabilized at roughly 17,000 members.
Nadeau-Dubois said party leadership has taken steps to lure some notable names to run under the QS banner.