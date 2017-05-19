Convergence is the buzzword as Quebec Solidaire begins its four-day congress Friday evening.



The left-wing sovereignist party is set to make some major decisions in the lead-up to next year's election, one of them being convergence.



What this means for the party is a strategic alliance with the Parti Quebecois, where parties could negotiate and avoid having their candidates run against each other in key, strategic ridings. Quebec Solidaire, then, wouldn't have competition from the PQ in certain ridings and vice-versa.



Convergence is is seen by some as a strategy that could help defeat the Liberals in the next election in 2018.

Not everyone in the party, however, is in favour of joining forces with the PQ, so the issue will be debated oner the weekend.



Quebec Solidaire MNA Manon Masse said there have been strong arguments for and against convergence.



“Now what we have to do this weekend with our members is to see what Quebec needs to be, in 2018, outside of the neoliberal system,” she said.



The Parti Quebecois is not running a candidate in the Gouin riding, which faces a by-election May 29. In total, 13 candidates are running to take the seat held by the retired QS spokesperson Francoise David.



They include for Liberal youth wing leader Jonathan Marleau and well-known political activist Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, who is hoping to make a splash for Quebec solidaire.