

The Canadian Press





Assuming no unforeseen circumstances, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will officially become Quebec Solidaire’s candidate in the riding of Gouin on Sunday.

The formal announcement will be made at a rally at the Pere-Marquette School, during which the former student leader plans to launch his campaign. The seat’s previous occupant, former QS spokesperson Francoise David, is expected to be on hand.

A by-election for the seat, which was vacated when David retired from politics in January, will be held no later than June 19.

Despite Nadeau-Dubois running unopposed, a vote will be held by QS members who reside in the riding.

The 26-year-old has also announced his intention to become one of the party’s two spokespeople. The sole current spokesperson, Andres Fontecilla, announced his desire to step down from that position while Quebec Solidaire MNA Manon Masse has begun a campaign to succeed David in that role.

The party will hold a vote to elect its two new spokespeople on May 21 at their annual congress.

Fontecilla said the party is at “a tipping point,” and that the torch of leadership is being passed to a new generation.

For his part, Nadeau-Dubois said he is committed to finding a team of candidates who are from outside Montreal and “from diverse cultural communities.” He said he was inspired by the Bernie Sanders campaign to be the Democratic nominee in the 2016 American election and said his strategy would focus on social networks and “action on the ground.”

According to a Leger-Le Devoir poll released last week, Quebec Solidaire currently has 14 per cent support in the province, a five per cent increase from the beginning of the year.

“Over 5,000 people joined our party in the space of a few days following Gabriel’s announcement,” said Fontecilla. “There are not only young people, there are people from all generations.”